Ralph Slate Sr.
1939 - 2020
Ralph I. Slate Sr., 81, of Ruffsdale, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Wilkins Slate. Ralph was employed at Duraloy in Scottdale for 33 years. He was a member of the National Guard for five years. Ralph was a member of the East Huntingdon Township Volunteer Fire Department for more than 60 years and served as a trustee for three terms. Ralph was also a member of the Southmoreland School Police for many years. He helped establish the Southmoreland Little League, where was active for 50 years, and he was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. He is survived by his son, Ralph I. Slate Jr. and his wife, Michele, of Ruffsdale; one grandson, Ralph James Slate and his wife, Brenna; one brother, Patsy Slate and his wife, Nancy, of Scottdale, and one sister, Sarah Seaton and her husband, Harry, of Ruffsdale, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen Schemm Slate, in 2017. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. All planning on visiting are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
