|
|
Ralph Walter Gaebel, 97, a former resident of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg and of Jeannette, passed away at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lock Haven, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Ralph was born March 25, 1922, in Irwin and was a son of the late George W. and Agatha Mary Schultheis Gaebel. On June 10, 1950, he married the former Audrey Louise (Bissell) Gaebel, who preceded him in death on June 19, 2011. Ralph is survived by his son, Paul (Deborah) Gaebel, of Bellefonte, and his daughter, Karen (Jerry) Elmore, of Smithsburg, Md.; his granddaughters, Alyssa (Kyle) Centrella, of Downingtown, Pa., and Bethany (Robbie) Crissinger, of Avon, Ohio; his grandsons, Andrew (Whitney) Gaebel, of New York City, Daniel (Ana) Young, of Bristol, Pa., and Scott Young, of Alexandria, Va.; and his great-granddaughter, Marley Young. Ralph was a graduate of Jeannette High School class of 1940 and a graduate of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and a graduate of Triangle Drafting School in Pittsburgh. Ralph retired as a draftsman from I-T-E Imperial and ABB in South Greensburg after 30-plus years. He served in the Naval Reserve at LaGuardia Airport as an airplane mechanic and aviation machinist's mate during World War II. Ralph was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jeannette, I-T-E Imperial Sportsman Association, Coachmen Camping Group, Academy of Model Aviation and Laurel Highlands Radio Controlled Airplane Club. Ralph's hobbies included building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, camping, traveling, model railroading and especially spending time with his family. A special thanks to the staff at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home and Haven Skilled Rehabilitation Nursing Center for the excellent care given to Ralph over the years. A special thank you to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, and Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his great-grandsons, Isaiah Young in 2003 and Braydon Young in 2013.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DEAN K. WETZLER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, Pa.
Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2019