Ranae L. Baker, 59, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly, at home, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 13, 1961, in Bellevue, Pa., to Harriette G. (Jones) Fitzroy, of Penn Hills, and the late Edward L. McDonough. Ranae lived the past 12 years in Natrona Heights, and prior to that Lower Burrell. She was a homemaker and was employed at the VA in Pittsburgh in Environmental Services and also was the bar manager at the Tarentum VFW. Ranae graduated in 1979 from Penn Hills High School and was a member of the Tarentum VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, baking and exercising. Ranae especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Timothy M. (Tiffany) Lott, of Tarentum, Christopher S. (Mallory) Lott, of Lower Burrell, and Joseph D. (Ashley) Bodycombe, of New Kensington; and grandchildren, Brendan, Nolan, Vanek, Kylee, Brycen, David, Gage, Lilian, Gradyn and Eli. Also surviving are her siblings, Rebecca McDonough and Donald Nellis, of Pitcairn, Rhonda McDonough, of Plum Borough, Edward (Amy) McDonough, of Buffalo Township, and Brian (Laura) McDonough, of Penn Trafford; and a number of nieces and nephews. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher A. "Chris" Baker, April 29, 2019, a son, Billy Lott; and a sister, Regina Dapra. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Saturday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2020.