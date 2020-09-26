Randal Joseph Randy Bender, 62, of Delmont, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Randy was born May 22, 1958, in Altoona, Pa., to the late Joseph and Arvilla Bender. He is survived by his beloved spouse, Debra (Janicki); three children, Miranda (Sean) Floor, Chad (fiancee, Samantha) Bender and Nadia (Timothy) Speney; two brothers, Jed (Renee) Bender and Chris (Terri) Bender; a sister, Mari Ann (Ron) Eberhart; and many nieces and nephews. Randy had a 42-year career in the cable industry, serving in executive positions with TCI, AT and T Broadband, and Comcast. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and boater who was known by many as "Captain Randy." He loved and enjoyed his family, friends, and many pets. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. A private family service will be held Tuesday, followed by an interment at Twin Valley Memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the JDRF Western and Central PA Chapter, 501 Martindale St., No. 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or online at www.jdrf.org/westcentralpa
. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com
