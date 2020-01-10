|
|
Randall J. Parente, 67, of Monroeville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving father of Josh Parente and Sara (Tom) Stead; caring grandfather of Julia, Connor and Liam; and beloved brother of Jeri Lynn Parente and Lisa McClintock. Randall is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Nancy Parente; and sister, Renee Cappetta. Randall was a proud Army veteran.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Interment will be private.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 10, 2020