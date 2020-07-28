Randall "Randy" L. Kruse, 62, of Worthington, Pa., died Monday, July 27, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born April 7, 1958, in Greensburg, he was the song of Karlean Mae (Downs) Kruse, of Apollo, PA and the late Regis John Kruse. Randy lived in Worthington for the past 27 years. Randy was a 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police. He enlisted in May of 1986 and retired in March 2011. In February 1996, he was promoted to the rank of corporal. In June of 1996, he joined the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.), where he served as a hostage negotiator for 10 years. Randy was a member of the F.O.P. Brady Paul Lodge #54. Randy was an avid antique and classic car enthusiast. He was a member of the Keystone Kruisers Car Club, where he served as club president for 11 years. Randy loved cruising in his 1973 Chevelle SS or his beloved 1965 Ford Galaxie Resto-mod. Randy was also an avid reader, enjoying both fiction and local history books. He loved spending time talking with friends and family on his back porch, which he referred to as his happy place. He will be sadly missed by his two cats, Max and Mr. Gray. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline (Volner) Kruse, who he married Sept. 9, 1995. He is also survived by his mother, Karlean (Downs) Kruse, of Apollo; brother, Timothy (Cindy) Kruse, of Vandergrift; sister, Beth Held, of Vandergrift; five nieces; two nephews; and five great-nieces. In addition to his father, Regis John Kruse, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Held. Friends will be received from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the F. DUANE SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 119 Bear St., Worthington, PA 16262. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Kittanning Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. Per the governor's orders and following CDC guidelines, all people attending will be required to wear a mask or facial covering, and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com
.