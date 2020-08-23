1/1
Randall S. Shrader
1964 - 2020
Randall S. Shrader, 56, of Saltsburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. He was born July 30, 1964, in New Kensington, to Stanley and Kathleen (Kohut) Shrader. Randall graduated from Kiski Area High School in 1982 and went on to serve his four-year apprenticeship with the carpenters union, where he proudly worked for 38 years. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Kelly (Dan) Berardo and Leigh Ann (Clark) McBroom; and loving uncle of Rachyl, Jacob and Joshua Berardo and Caleb, Chase and Makenna McBroom. Randy enjoyed spending his time trap shooting in the Ford City League and hunting bear in Alaska and moose in Newfoundland. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. 724-335-0100. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
