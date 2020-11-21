Randy A. "RAG" Govern, 60, of Ruffs Dale, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Govern was born Sept. 18, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Raymond and Kathleen Lacey Govern. Randy had been employed for more than 35 years with C & C Lumber Co. of Tarrs. He was a "jack-of-all-trades" and loved his time working in his garage or camping in the mountains, but most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports. Randy is survived by his loving family: his beloved wife of 40 years, Pamela Fulmer Govern; his devoted children, his son, Allen and his wife, Jade, of Ruffs Dale, and his daughter, Amanda Koposko and her husband, Cody, of Tarrs; and by his beloved grandchildren, Anthony Govern, Jacob Govern, Kendyl Govern, Adalynn Koposko and Alivia Koposko. He is also survived by his brothers, Rick (Karen) Govern and Rob Govern; his sisters, Patricia Majercak and Cheryl Polakovsky; and several nieces and nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brothers, Regis, Raymond and Ron Govern; his niece, Lacey Weir; and his nephew, Martin Majerchak. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Private funeral services will be held at the funeral home with the Rev. Lee Kline officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
