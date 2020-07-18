1/1
Randy C. Gowton
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Carlton Gowton, 50, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday July 15, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Mr. Gowton was born May 13, 1970, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Nancy Miller Gowton, of Mt. Pleasant, and the late Thomas D. Gowton. Randy was the owner of Droptine Taxidermy. He was an avid motorcycle rider who enjoyed racing his motorcycle, hunting, horseback riding and playing the bass guitar. His most favorite times however, were those spent with his children and grandchildren. Randy was a member of the Laurelville Sportsman's Club. He is survived by his loving family: his mother, Nancy Gowton; his children, Ty Gowton, Sydney (Shane) Carns and Tea' R. Gowton; and by his beloved grandchildren, Ralynn Waddell, and Braxtin Carns. Randy is also survived by his brothers, Thomas Gowton Jr. and Tracey, and Earl Gowton. In addition to his father, Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Rayna Lynn Snyder Gowton, in 2002. Family and friends will be received from 6 until 9 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Private funeral services will be held Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Keslar Cemetery, Saltlick Township. Randy's motorcycle friends are invited to join us beginning at 11:45 a.m. for the funeral procession to the cemetery. Following the Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galone-Caruso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved