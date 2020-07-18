Randy Carlton Gowton, 50, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday July 15, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Mr. Gowton was born May 13, 1970, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Nancy Miller Gowton, of Mt. Pleasant, and the late Thomas D. Gowton. Randy was the owner of Droptine Taxidermy. He was an avid motorcycle rider who enjoyed racing his motorcycle, hunting, horseback riding and playing the bass guitar. His most favorite times however, were those spent with his children and grandchildren. Randy was a member of the Laurelville Sportsman's Club. He is survived by his loving family: his mother, Nancy Gowton; his children, Ty Gowton, Sydney (Shane) Carns and Tea' R. Gowton; and by his beloved grandchildren, Ralynn Waddell, and Braxtin Carns. Randy is also survived by his brothers, Thomas Gowton Jr. and Tracey, and Earl Gowton. In addition to his father, Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Rayna Lynn Snyder Gowton, in 2002. Family and friends will be received from 6 until 9 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Private funeral services will be held Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Keslar Cemetery, Saltlick Township. Randy's motorcycle friends are invited to join us beginning at 11:45 a.m. for the funeral procession to the cemetery. Following the Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
.