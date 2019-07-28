Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Randy E. Lantzy


1971 - 2019
Randy E. Lantzy Obituary
Randy Edward Lantzy, 48, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at UPMC-Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Lantzy was born Jan. 20, 1971, in Indiana, Pa. He was a 1989 graduate of Blairsville High School. Randy was the owner of Lantzy Heating and Cooling of Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Reese Lantzy; his former wife and best friend, Danielle Jordan-Lantzy; and by his stepson, Christian Jordan. Randy is also survived by his brother, Roy (Shaundra) Lantzy; and aunts, uncles and many friends.
There will be no hours of public visitation. A celebration of Randy's life will be held in the near future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 28, 2019
