Randy Ray Collins, 70, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 13, 1948, in Bremerton, Wash., a son of the late George B. Collins and Daisy D. (Proudlove) Harvey. Randy was an Army veteran, having served with the Washington State Army National Guard, from which he retired with 25 years of service. He was called into active duty after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks to protect military facilities, and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom from February 2004 until March 2005. He participated in fighting the Mule Dry Forest Fire in Washington state in 2000. He was a member and deacon of United Presbyterian Church in Latrobe. He enjoyed fishing and hiking and loved the mountains, especially Mt. Rainier. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Jean Shepler, who was a beloved ray of sunshine in his life. He was also predeceased by siblings, Wanda Collins, George Collins, Penny Collins, and Linda Raske. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jean (Shepler) Collins; a stepson, Aaron W. Verneau (Joni); two grandchildren, Emily Ann Shafran (Asa), and Erica Lynn Verneau (John); a great-grandson, Knox Carter Peterson; and a brother, Allen Collins (Beth).

Friends will be received from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, followed at 3 p.m. by funeral services in United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.