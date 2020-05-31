Randy S. Robinson
1968 - 2020
Randy S. Robinson, 52, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his home. He was born April 23, 1968, in New Kensington, to the late Perry L. and Carol A. Mallon Robinson, and was a lifelong resident of Upper and Lower Burrell. Randy worked as a self-employed bricklayer and had also worked for Leed's, Upper Burrell. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and working on various projects. Above all else, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Amy L. Bruske Robinson; two sons, Nathaniel (fiancee Kortney Arner) Robinson, of Natrona Heights, and Nicholas Robinson, of Lower Burrell; five grandchildren, Evelyn and Lydia Robinson, Nolan, Jace and Ryot Arner; and two brothers, Robert Robinson, of Upper Burrell, and Raymond (Kristen) Robinson, of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Robinson; and father-in-law, Paul Bruske. Private funeral services, with the Rev. Harold Mele officiating, are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
