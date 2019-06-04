Raven Jade Moff, 22, of Latrobe, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 27, 1997, in Latrobe, a daughter of Nicholas J. Moff and wife, Beth, of New Derry, and Stacey Anne (Kukol) Moff, of Latrobe. Raven was a member of the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department Station 39; she joined April 10, 2013 and dedicated a little over six years of service. She was an active member of the department, having earned all her essentials and live burn credentials. Raven also reached a long-term goal of hers and recently earned her EMT certification. She just recently started at Mutual Aid Ambulance Service as an EMT. Raven enjoyed fishing, being with her friends, riding motorcycles with her brother and running calls. She was an adventurous person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Raven was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Nicholas J. Moff Sr. and wife, Gloria Faye, and her maternal grandmother, Betty Hall. Besides her parents, Raven is survived by two brothers, Nathaniel N. Moff and Ryan A. Moff, both of Latrobe; one sister, Krishna L. Overly and husband, David Jr., of Derry; maternal grandparents, James M. Kukol and wife, Rose, of Latrobe; her faithful companion, Marley; her fire department brothers and sisters; her Mutual Aid Family and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends for Raven's life celebration from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department Station 39 will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Raven's name to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department Station 39, 208 Main St., Youngstown, PA 15696.