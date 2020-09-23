1/1
Ray C. Leydig Jr.
1944 - 2020
Ray C. Leydig Jr., 76, of Hempfield Township, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at home, after a long and courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 10, 1944, in Uniontown, a son of the late Ray C. Leydig Sr. and Gretna (Baker) Leydig. Prior to retirement, he was captain of the City of Jeannette Police Department, and he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a sergeant with the Marine Corps. Ray was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette, F.O.P. Lodge 39, VFW Post 211 of Youngwood, Hecla Sportsman's and was previously employed by Schaad Detective Agency. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Ray is survived by the love of his life for 55 years, Cookie Leydig; his children, Dawn Hudock and her husband, Chris, of Latrobe, Stacey Rehak and her husband, Steve, of Greensburg, and Eric Leydig and his wife, Erin, of Greensburg; and six grandchildren, Chelsea, Tara, Sawyer, Caris, Zachary and Jacob. Services and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Children's Hospital Gastroenterology Department or the D.A.V. and they would like to thank Grane Hospice for their care and compassion. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
Cookie, Dawn, Stacey, Eric & Family. We are so sorry to hear of Ray's passing. You all have our deepest sympathy. We will always remember the good times we had with him. God Bless You and Your Families. John & Cheryl Carnathan
JOHN CARNATHAN
Friend
