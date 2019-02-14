Ray E. "Cowboy" Bungard, 85, of North Versailles, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport Hospital. Ray was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late William and Grace Bungard. He was employed in the skilled glass department of the former Lenox Crystal Corp., Mt. Pleasant. Surviving are his children, Edward Bungard (Gretchen), of North Versailles, Kenneth Bungard (Ann), of West Mifflin, Carol Ritenour (Orin), of Mt. Pleasant, Joyce Gower (Bill), of Scottdale, and Bonnie Tucker (Jeff) and Edie Lukas, of Florida; a special granddaughter, Becca Bungard, and grandson, Ray Walters (Frank), who he raised as a son; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Florence Thomas and Hazel Tempest (Mike), of Mt. Pleasant, Janet Shawley (Mike) and Doris Carlan (Larry), of Latrobe, and a brother, Norman Bungard (Betty), of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; brothers, William, Walter, Richard and Robert Bungard; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Thomas.

Visitation will be held for family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ray will be begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arlene Walker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ray may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202, or visit pfwpa.org.