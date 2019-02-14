Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Bungard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray E. Bungard


1934 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray E. Bungard Obituary
Ray E. "Cowboy" Bungard, 85, of North Versailles, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport Hospital. Ray was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late William and Grace Bungard. He was employed in the skilled glass department of the former Lenox Crystal Corp., Mt. Pleasant. Surviving are his children, Edward Bungard (Gretchen), of North Versailles, Kenneth Bungard (Ann), of West Mifflin, Carol Ritenour (Orin), of Mt. Pleasant, Joyce Gower (Bill), of Scottdale, and Bonnie Tucker (Jeff) and Edie Lukas, of Florida; a special granddaughter, Becca Bungard, and grandson, Ray Walters (Frank), who he raised as a son; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Florence Thomas and Hazel Tempest (Mike), of Mt. Pleasant, Janet Shawley (Randy) and Doris Carlan (Larry), of Latrobe, and a brother, Norman Bungard (Betty), of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; brothers, William, Walter, Richard and Robert Bungard; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Thomas.
Visitation will be held for family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ray will be begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arlene Walker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ray may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202, or visit pfwpa.org. Please visit Ray's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.