Ray Robert Sanner, 72, of Stahlstown, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 9, 1947, in Melcroft, a son of the late Rueben and Carolyn Keefer Sanner. Prior to his retirement, he had been a heavy equipment operator for Kukurin Construction, in Delmont, for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Big Pine Hunting Club. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Renae Rae Sanner, in 2007, and Patrica Carolyn Hellein, in 2013, and a brother, Regis Sanner. Ray is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Lou Baker Sanner; a daughter, Stephanie Jean Sanner, of Acme; a grandson, Dakota Ray Sanner; two brothers, Wilford (Virginia) Sanner, of Louisville, Ohio, and Reynold (Debbie) Sanner, of McDonald, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Ray's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Christine Doren officiating. Interment will follow in the Stahlstown Cemetery. To leave a condolence or tribute for Ray or his family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.