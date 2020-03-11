Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-9866

Ray R. Sanner


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray R. Sanner Obituary
Ray Robert Sanner, 72, of Stahlstown, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 9, 1947, in Melcroft, a son of the late Rueben and Carolyn Keefer Sanner. Prior to his retirement, he had been a heavy equipment operator for Kukurin Construction, in Delmont, for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Big Pine Hunting Club. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Renae Rae Sanner, in 2007, and Patrica Carolyn Hellein, in 2013, and a brother, Regis Sanner. Ray is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Lou Baker Sanner; a daughter, Stephanie Jean Sanner, of Acme; a grandson, Dakota Ray Sanner; two brothers, Wilford (Virginia) Sanner, of Louisville, Ohio, and Reynold (Debbie) Sanner, of McDonald, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Ray's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Christine Doren officiating. Interment will follow in the Stahlstown Cemetery. To leave a condolence or tribute for Ray or his family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -