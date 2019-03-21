Raymond A. Dubics, 91, of Seward, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home. He was born Aug. 20, 1927, the son of the late Steve and Mary (Pozar) Dubics. He was also preceded in death by wife Mary (Regan) Dubics; brothers, Paul, Robert, Ernest and John Dubics, and sisters, Margaret Radwancky and Florence Dubics; sister-in-law and special friend, Louise Dubics; great-nephew and best friend, Joey Dubics; and great-nephew, Brian Dubics. He is survived by nephew, Thomas Dubics and wife, Kristene, along with their son, Douglas Dubics and wife, Amber, and their children, Ian and Ellie; and son, Paul Dubics and wife, Eve; nephew, Paul Dubics and wife, Tracy, and their children, Kaitlin and Alexis; step-granddaughter, Brandy Dix and husband, Eron, and their children, Ciara, Amber and Tyler; stepson, Bruce Hill and wife, Bonnie; stepdaughter, Donna Conrad and husband, Alan; step-grandson, Alan Conrad Jr. and wife, Michelle, and their children, Haley, Taylor and Brooklyn; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Ray served with the Army 66th Consistory and is a member of the VFW, a retired coal miner and member of UMWA, who enjoyed spending time with and help take care of his family, cutting his grass on his John Deere tractor and riding his scooter around town.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Robert Washko officiating. Military honors will be by a local veteran organization. Interment will be at Armagh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethlen Communities Home Hospice, 327 W. Vincent St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or www.bethlen.com.