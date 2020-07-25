1/1
Raymond A. McKeever
1932 - 2020
Raymond Alvin McKeever, 87, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born Dec. 31, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late Torrence H. and Mildred E. Rubright McKeever. He was a 1950 graduate of Ken High and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Ray worked at Bell Telephone for 43 years, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed the company of his dog, Baxter, along with working crossword puzzles, reading western and romance novels, woodworking and gardening. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Debra A. (Roy) Brewer, of Lower Burrell; sons, Gregory A. (Joan) McKeever Sr., of Washington Township, and Brian D. (Stacy) McKeever, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Gregory A. McKeever Jr., Michael R. Busch and Megan R. McKeever; great-granddaughter, Sophia Leighann Busch; and brother-in-law, Kenneth L. Jones Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Maryann McKeever; and siblings, Eugene McKeever and Gaile Gourley. All services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 25, 2020
Ray was one of my dads closest friends when they worked together at Bell...he was also one of my favorites..i havent seen him in yrs...but thought of him ofter...rip Ray
Jodi Wagner
