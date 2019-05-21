Raymond C. Bronzie, 91, of Jeannette, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care. He was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late George and Eleanor (Mensch) Bronzie. Prior to retirement, he was a teacher in the Jeannette School District and longtime wrestling coach. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the Navy and was a member of the AMVETS of Greensburg, Fox Hill Athletic Club, Hilltop Club, Roosevelt Club, American Legion Post 344 of Jeannette and VFW No. 33 of Greensburg. He was runner-up in the Olympics for swimming and wrestling, a golden glove boxer, avid golfer and resilient man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Bronzie and his wife Marie. He is survived by his ex-wife, Norma (Cerra) Bronzie; a daughter, Rae Ann Sheedy and her husband Richard, of Hunker; a son, Rex Bronzie and his wife Cathy, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Stacey Bronzie, Jordan Bronzie, Alexxys Sheedy and Aleeah Sheedy and her boyfriend Simeon Varner; a sister, Emily Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Military rites will take place at 8 p.m. accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans.

