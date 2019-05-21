Home

Raymond C. Bronzie


1928 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond C. Bronzie Obituary
Raymond C. Bronzie, 91, of Jeannette, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care. He was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late George and Eleanor (Mensch) Bronzie. Prior to retirement, he was a teacher in the Jeannette School District and longtime wrestling coach. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the Navy and was a member of the AMVETS of Greensburg, Fox Hill Athletic Club, Hilltop Club, Roosevelt Club, American Legion Post 344 of Jeannette and VFW No. 33 of Greensburg. He was runner-up in the Olympics for swimming and wrestling, a golden glove boxer, avid golfer and resilient man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Bronzie and his wife Marie. He is survived by his ex-wife, Norma (Cerra) Bronzie; a daughter, Rae Ann Sheedy and her husband Richard, of Hunker; a son, Rex Bronzie and his wife Cathy, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Stacey Bronzie, Jordan Bronzie, Alexxys Sheedy and Aleeah Sheedy and her boyfriend Simeon Varner; a sister, Emily Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Military rites will take place at 8 p.m. accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 21 to May 22, 2019
