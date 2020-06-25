Raymond C. Duttine, 76, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born May 31, 1944, in Pittsburgh, a son to the late Paul and Catherine Susan. Raymond lived the past 22 years in Tarentum. He was a laborer for Ziebart Corp. in the Pittsburgh area and also was an iron worker for the City of Pittsburgh. Raymond was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the Marine Corps, where he received two Purple Hearts. He enjoyed his dog, Katie, but he especially enjoyed his family, children and grandsons. Survivors include his companion, Constance L. "Connie" (Kaminski) Thorpe, with whom he lived the past 22 years; children, Raymond C. Duttine Jr., of South Carolina, Matthew (Deanna) Laser, of Erie, and Kristofer Laser, of Brackenridge; grandsons, Kristofer, Andrew and Levi Laser; and siblings, Judy (Pat) Shea, of Duncanville, Texas, Patty (Bernie) Stein, of Pittsburgh, Bobby Duttine, of Pittsburgh, and Rick (Alyce) Duttine, of Sneads Ferry, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Roseanne Alt. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, with military honors. The Allegheny Valley Detachment 827 USMC will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.