Raymond C. Lash, 93, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home of 59 years. He was born May 21, 1927, in Lash, Pa., the son of the late Jesse Lash and M. Ellen Lash. Ray was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Lash; and son, William Lash, of Arlington, Va.; as well as two sisters, Clio Merkel, of New Mexico, and Wilma Murray, of Greensburg. A World War II veteran, Ray was a dedicated family man and truck driver for nearly 60 years, serving as a Teamster and union rep, helping other employees and their families navigate difficult times. His gregarious personality introduced him to many lifelong friends of all ages, impacting many enriched lives along the way. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and passion of many things, including the outdoors (especially birds), cars, and local history and landmarks. Neighbors gathered often with Ray, beckoned by a wave of hand and holler for his hosted daily happy hour. Per his wishes, no public visitation will be held. Notice for a memorial celebration or service will be made by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ray's memory to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
