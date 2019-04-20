Raymond C. Siegel Sr., 94, a resident of Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg, formerly of Irwin, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1924, in Cereal, North Huntingdon Township, a son of the late William George and Helga (Carlson) Siegel. Ray was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Army Air Corps and participated in the Normandy Invasion on D-Day plus 1. He was a graduate of Norwin High School, Class of 1942 and received his master's degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania. He was a school teacher and basketball coach at Penn Trafford School District before becoming a longtime insurance agent for Nationwide Insurance. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Irwin, a Paul Harris Fellow and former member of Norwin Rotary Club and a member of the American Legion Post 359 and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 781, both of Irwin. He loved to golf and was a member of Hannastown Country Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Ruth (Frick) Kelly; his former longtime companion, Lillian Clinebell; and siblings, G. Norman Siegel, Ruth Kunkle and George William Siegel. He is survived by his children, Raymond C. (Marsha) Siegel Jr., of Tucson, Ariz., Rhonda (Mike) Picard, of Irwin, Robin (Steve) Timm, of Simi Valley, Calif., and Renee (Dann) Siegel Rothwell, of Irwin; his grandchildren, Traci Siegel, Evan Picard, Adam (Melissa) Picard, Robert (Amanda) Timm, Lauren Timm, D.J. Rothwell and Kylee Rothwell; his sister-in-law, Doris Siegel, of North Huntingdon; also nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin. Those attending the service, please go directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First United Church of Christ, Irwin, or Heritage Hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 20 to May 2, 2019