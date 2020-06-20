Raymond Dougherty, 66, of Ford City, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence, and went to be with his Lord and Savior after a 2? year battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 1, 1953, in Natrona Heights, son of Ralph and Ruth Coffman Dougherty. He was a lifelong resident of the community. He was the husband of Priscilla "Penny" Berkoben Dougherty, who he married in 1979. He was retired from Allegheny Ludlum, Bagdad plant, and formerly worked at US Steel Saxonburg. He enjoyed playing ping pong, badminton, volleyball, horseshoes, weekend family picnics, playing cards, relaxing on the porch watching wildlife, and playing with the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids when they were over. He enjoyed keeping in touch with all his friends and co-workers. He had a loving, caring and very generous spirit, and his wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife, Priscilla "Penny," he is survived by daughter, Tammy (Richard) Baker, of Omro, Wis.; grandson, Jonathan Johns; two great-grandchildren, Jameson Johns and Jade Johns; son, Roy Dougherty, of Ford City, James Dougherty, who died in 1994, and Kenny Dougherty, who died in 2017; sisters, Louise McCullouch, of Greensburg, Florence Penn, of New Hampshire, Margie Dosch, of Ford City, Shirley Elfinstone, of Sarver, Sue and Dan Gahagan, of Templeton, Sally Dougherty, of Sarver, and the late Betty Dilick; brothers, Wayne and Janet Dougherty, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Walter and Barbara Dougherty, of Mill Creek, Ind., Fred and Caryn Dougherty, of La Porte, Ind., Jerry and Phyllis Dougherty, of Brackenridge, Harry and Linda Dougherty, of Lower Burrell, Roy and Hollie Dougherty, of New Kensington, and the late Kenneth Dougherty; also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, Cameron, Caylee and Colton. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, and from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Jerry Johns officiating, at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Family requests donations be made to Orphans of the Storm, and St. Jude.



