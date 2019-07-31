|
Raymond E. "Ray" Ankenbrandt, 85, of Monroeville, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Judy (Coble) Ankenbrandt; loving father of Amy Jo Ankenbrandt and Jennifer (partner Frank) Ankenbrandt-Oyler; adoring grandfather of Dale Joseph Ankenbrandt and Nicholas and Amanda Oyler; father-in-law of Raymond Oyler; dear brother of eight surviving siblings; and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Ray proudly served in the Army, working with security and intelligence. He had a long and successful career as a supervisor with Boron Oil, later working as a driver and dispatcher for National Bus Company. Ray was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Parish and the Knights of Columbus.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, with a blessing service at 7:30 p.m. at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's, animal or autism . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 31, 2019