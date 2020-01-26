|
Pastor Raymond E. Patterson, 89, of Delmont, formerly of Oakmont, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his residence with family by his side. He was son of the late Charles and Margaret (Confer) Patterson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria L. Patterson, who passed away in 2004; husband for 15 years of Dorothy "Dottie" Patterson; beloved father of Mark (CruzMary) Patterson, of Verona, Cathy (the late Pastor Greg) Blythe, of Tarentum, Laurie (Gunner) Saxon, of Oakmont, Lise (Amos) Stoltzfus, of Holtwood, Pa., Daniel (Laurie) Patterson, of Oakmont, Thomas (Anissa) Kane, of Sacramento, Calif., and Darlene Elizabeth (Michael) Gallagher, of Sharpsburg. He was grandfather of 21; and great-grandfather of 11; brother of Elaine (the late William) Davis, of Westmoreland County, Gary (Phyllis) Patterson, of Irwin, Linda (David) Joseph, of Latrobe, Cheryl (the late George) Lenhart, of Butler, and the late Russell (Helen) Patterson and Edward Patterson; brother-in-law of Jean Patterson. Pastor Ray was saved at the age of 18 and then attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. He served at Beulah Baptist Church in West Elizabeth before coming to Oakmont in 1963 to pastor Oakmont Baptist Church. He then was the founder and pastor at Dayspring Christian Center and Dayspring Bible Training Center in Tarentum, and also was the founder of Cheswick Christian Academy. After retirement, he was a consulting pastor emeritus at Grace Life Church in Monroeville, and enjoyed becoming an artist. Ray was a missionary to 52 different countries, and an author of several books.
The family held a private viewing and burial. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Grace Life Church, 4761 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Grace Life Church. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
