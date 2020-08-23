1/1
Raymond E. Williams
1949 - 2020-08-20
Raymond Eugene Williams, 71, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home. He was born May 21, 1949, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Donald and Charlotte Williams. Ray was a loving father to his surviving son, Michael Williams, and Eric Williams, who preceded him in death. He was the brother of Donald (Sandy) Williams, Norman (Diana) Williams, John (Donna) Williams, Robert (Kathy) Williams, Keith (Christine) Williams, and three surviving sisters, Charlotte (Jim) Hollerich, Margaretta (Dennis) Stewart and Virginia (David) Micklo. Ray left behind numerous nieces and nephews; and his longtime companion, Tina Potosky. Ray grew up in th Plum Borough/New Kensington area. Upon his high school graduation, he went on to enlist for four years with the Navy. After his enlistment, he worked a few years for Harmar Coal Mine and then in sales until his retirement. Ray enjoyed watching football and occasionally took up golf. He was a member of the American Legion Post #868 in Lower Burrell. Ray struggled with health issues over the past year due to liver cancer, and now he has found peace. For those who knew and loved Ray, we will always remember his vivid storytelling, quick wit, and carefree approach to life, and most of all, his notorious sweet tooth. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. 724-335-0100. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
