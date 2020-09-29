1/
Raymond F. Croushore
1947 - 2020
Raymond F. Croushore, 73, of North Versailles, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was born March 14, 1947, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Clarence and Violet Croushore. He was a past member of United Methodist Church in East McKeesport where he served as a treasurer. He worked as a controller for H.J. Heinz, Isaly's, Garfield Jubilee and Electric M&R before retiring. He always made an effort to remain close with friends and past co-workers, and especially loved collecting model trains. He is survived by his sister, Marsha (Eric) Nylund, of Bethel Park; and nephews, Ben and Tim Nylund. Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. till time of service at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Eric Dennis officiating, at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Private interment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Township. Memorial contributions can be made to the D. James Kennedy Ministries at P.O. Box 11184, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33339. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
OCT
1
Service
06:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
