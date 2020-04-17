|
Raymond F. King Jr., 81, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Ray was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Wendel, Pa., son of the late Raymond F. Sr. and Mary (Miron) King. Ray worked his entire professional career of more than 40 years at the Elliott Co. and was a 56-year member of Christ's Church in Greensburg. He volunteered faithfully for the Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, and loved cooking, gardening, woodworking, and listening to old records. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Julia L. (Kaminski) King. He is survived by his two sons, Phil (wife, Suzanne) King, of Oakton, Va., and Dan (wife, Elizabeth) King, of Houston, Texas; and his five grandchildren, Erin, Brian, Daniel, Alexandra, and Isabelle. Private graveside services will be held at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or the Delmont Meals on Wheels, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences may be made at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.