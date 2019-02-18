Raymond G. "Jr." DeTurk, 85, of West Newton, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Walden's View Care Center in North Huntingdon, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 18, 1934, in Madison, son of the late Raymond A. and Susan Ann Lamison DeTurk. Prior to his retirement, Jr. served as a field communications crewman in the Army during the Korean War. He later worked construction as a laborer for Marsolino Construction Co. He was a member of Laborers Local Union 1058. He was an active member of Hilltop United Methodist Church in Madison. He and his wife volunteered monthly at the Westmoreland Manor, where they held a bingo for all of the residents, and also would bring residents of the manor to their church in Madison. He was a very family-oriented person and would do anything for his family. He loved to go to his Lucky 7 hunting camp where he would go hunting with one of his best friends, Butch Maughan. Jr. loved his yard, cutting grass with his 1939 Ford 9N tractor, planting flowers, gardening and swinging with the kids on the outside tree swing. One of the loves of his life was to jitterbug and to polka at the Crystal Ballroom in Herminie. And he was known to have an ice cream or two with his buddy Lee Heltebran at the Herminie Dairy Queen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Ella E. Trimbath DeTurk; an infant daughter, Lorrie DeTurk; an infant brother, Jerry DeTurk; brother, Harrold Seanor; and three sisters, Fay Carns, Jean Leard and Joyce Cochran. He is survived by two sons, Derrick DeTurk and wife, Cheryl, of Hoyte Lakes, Minn., and Jeffrey DeTurk, of West Newton; two grandchildren, Charity DeTurk and Nathan DeTurk, of Hoyte Lakes, Minn.; one brother, Dennis DeTurk, of Madison; five sisters, Faith Borkovich and husband, Joe, of Madison, Marilyn Royer and husband, Curtis, of Ruffsdale, Shirley Zemanek and husband, Fred, of Ohio, Dorothy Guerrieri, of Orlando, Fla., and Pam Sensue, of Madison.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, Pa. There will be an additional viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to an 11 a.m. service at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 222 Church Lane, Madison, with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Interment will follow at the Mill Bell Cemetery in West Newton, with honors accorded by the Armbrust Veterans.

The family would like to thank Promise Hospice and Walden's View Care Center for all of the love and care they provided to Jr. over the past few months. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary