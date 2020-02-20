|
|
Raymond G. Kocak, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was born May 26, 1937, in McKeesport, a son of the late John and Mary (Sima) Kocak. Prior to his retirement, Ray was a state bank examiner for the Commonwealth of PA, a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and a veteran of the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth A. (Vargecko) Kocak; granddaughter, Jessica Kocak; and brother, John Kocak Jr. He is survived by his son, Raymond Kocak (Jana); daughter, Christine L. Trone and her husband, Timothy; sister-in-law, Anna Marie Kocak; grandchildren, Amber, Devon, Zack, Sammie, Marley and Tyler; and great-grandchild, Rowen. A memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Webster's Gift, 14459 Otis Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.