Raymond Joseph DeSimone Sr., 83, of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Mr. DeSimone was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Avonmore and was the son of the late Frank and Ann Busi DeSimone. He was an active member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, its Ministry of Consolation, and was a dedicated member of the kitchen crew for the Lenten dinners. Ray was a graduate of Bell Avon High School. He was a proud veteran of the Army who served in Korea. Ray had been employed at Jiffys Warehouse in Saltsburg and worked as an insurance agent with the American General Life Insurance Co. and for the Green Acres Construction Co. In later years, he worked as a funeral assistant for Galone-Caruso Funeral Home. Ray will be remembered as a warm, kind and approachable person who loved to golf and bowl and who was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on our Steelers, Pens and Pirates. Ray is survived by his loving family: his four children, Raymond J. (Denise Balest) DeSimone, of Salina, Jeffrey (Jennifer) DeSimone, Christine DeSimone and David (Kimberly) DeSimone, all of Avonmore, and their mother, Barbara Novasel; his six stepchildren, Patty Ann, Pam, Cindy, Ralph, Jeff and Tom; his eight grandchildren, Bryan Balest, Tyler Johnson, Trevor, Rachel Brooke, Colby, Ava, Teresa and Anastasia; and six step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. Ray is also survived by his two brothers, Peter DeSimone, of Florida, and Richard (Martha) DeSimone, of Warren. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Florence (Kita) Yeskey DeSimone, on Aug. 30, 2019.
Family and friends will be received from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, where a parish wake service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, followed by Ray's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Private inurnment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
