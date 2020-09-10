1/1
Raymond J. Eichelberger
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Joseph Eichelberger, 74, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the AGH Forbes Hospital. He was born May 28, 1946, in Greensburg. He was the son of the late Louis and Ethel (Strasser) Eichelberger. Prior to his retirement, Ray was employed as a journeyman machinist for Flowserve Corporation, of Bridgeville. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army. Raymond was a classic car enthusiast and could often be seen at area car cruises with his black '68 Chevelle. He enjoyed the outdoors, loved to fish and sit on his porch and watch the deer, birds and other wildlife. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha (Potosky) Eichelberger, and a brother, Charles Eichelberger. Surviving are a son, Raymond James Eichelberger and his wife, Veronica (Gedman) Eichelberger, of North Versailles; two granddaughters, Isabella and Madison Eichelberger; a brother, Louis Eichelberger, of North Huntingdon; two sisters, Ethel Davis, of Irwin, and Laura Marghella, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, or an Animal Shelter of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Interment
Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved