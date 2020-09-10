Raymond Joseph Eichelberger, 74, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the AGH Forbes Hospital. He was born May 28, 1946, in Greensburg. He was the son of the late Louis and Ethel (Strasser) Eichelberger. Prior to his retirement, Ray was employed as a journeyman machinist for Flowserve Corporation, of Bridgeville. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army. Raymond was a classic car enthusiast and could often be seen at area car cruises with his black '68 Chevelle. He enjoyed the outdoors, loved to fish and sit on his porch and watch the deer, birds and other wildlife. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha (Potosky) Eichelberger, and a brother, Charles Eichelberger. Surviving are a son, Raymond James Eichelberger and his wife, Veronica (Gedman) Eichelberger, of North Versailles; two granddaughters, Isabella and Madison Eichelberger; a brother, Louis Eichelberger, of North Huntingdon; two sisters, Ethel Davis, of Irwin, and Laura Marghella, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, or an Animal Shelter of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
