Raymond J. Hunter, 82, of Greensburg, formerly of Latrobe, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. He was born June 27, 1936, in Derry, a son of the late Willard G. and Mary E. (O'Patka) Hunter. Prior to retirement, Raymond was a brick layer for Allied Technologies. He was a proud Army veteran. Raymond was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, and the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He loved hunting. Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by five sisters, Frances A. Ryder, Lillian Martin, Carol L. Thorpe, Joyce A. Hunter and Delores Ann "Dorothy" Hunter; and one brother, William R. Hunter. Raymond is survived by two sisters, Janet M. Banocy and husband, Robert, of Clearville, and Laraine Crouse and husband, Jerry, of Greensburg; one brother, Thomas J. Hunter and wife, Anna, of Latrobe; two brothers-in-law, Joe Thorpe and Robert Martin, both of Latrobe; and also several nieces, nephews and friends.

Family will receive friends for Raymond's life celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. A funeral service will be held for Raymond at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry. The Blairsville Military Service Group will conduct full military honors at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's name to the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627. Online condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.