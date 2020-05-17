Raymond J. Zepek, 93, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born March 19, 1927, in Fairmont, a son of the late Winfred and Anna (Onda) Zepek. He was a graduate of Norwin High School and attended Connelley Vocational School, Pittsburgh, from 1948 to 1951. He was a high school basketball player and was a junior fireman for North Irwin Volunteer Fire Department in his younger years. Prior to retirement, he had been the chief layout draftsman and engineering designer for Westinghouse Electrical Co. in East Pittsburgh and Orlando, Fla. Raymond was an Army veteran, serving in Korea as a first sergeant and with the military police. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 0344, Manor, and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1480, Greensburg. Raymond was an avid golfer, bowler, and card player. He enjoyed ballroom, square, and country dancing. He was a handy plumber and carpenter, using his skills to care for their home. He also took an electrical class at the Westmoreland County Community College. Raymond was an award-winning landscaper and excellent gardener. He took great pride in detailing vehicles. He was a gentle, kind person who loved to walk his beloved dog, Maddie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Gerald Zepek. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 71 and a half years, Mary Lou (Parfitt) Zepek; two daughters, Linda M. Haun and husband Donald, of Greensburg, and Vickie A. Kasa and husband Michael, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Vicki Powell (Matthew), Jonathan Haun (Erin), and Timothy Bold (Mia); eight great-grandchildren; and two nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank the kind and caring people at Newhaven Court, Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, and Redstone Hospice. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.