Raymond M. Christner, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at 1:49 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Scottdale Manor & Rehabilitation Center, East Huntingdon Township. Ray was born May 4, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of the late Raymond A. and Florence L. (Sanders) Christner. He married Delores J. (Hixson) Christner on Feb. 15, 1975. Ray was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed doing carpentry and electrical work, drag races, decorating for the holidays, listening to music, doing family photos and videos, and was an avid car enthusiast. Ray was employed as an auto body repairman working at Magic Fingers Auto Body and with Christner Auto Body. Years ago, he worked at Lenox Crystal in Mt. Pleasant. He was affiliated with Pennsville Baptist Church and graduated from Southmoreland High School, class of 1972. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 45 years, Delores J. (Hixson) Christner; his two children, Douglas Christner, of Mt. Pleasant, and Brenda Cottom and her husband Lex, of Scottdale; his granddaughter, Belle Rae Lint; his two step-grandchildren, Brooke and Trent Cottom; his brother, Russell "Sam" Christner and his wife Karen, of Everson; and several nieces and nephews. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com, GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Robert Bixel officiating. Final resting place will be in Greenlick Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.