Raymond O. Irwin, 96, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Westmoreland Hospital. Ray was a lifelong member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Ligonier. He was a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army, serving in Europe during World War II. During his military service, he received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After 25 years of service, he retired from the United States Postal Service in Ligonier. Ray was a lifetime member of Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267 and the Ligonier VFW. He enjoyed golf, travel and building projects. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ray enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He is survived by son, Dennis (Judy), of Ligonier; daughter, Nancy (William Suleski), of Dover, Del.; granddaughter, Lauren (Jay Egelston), of St. Johns, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Keira; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth "Lovey" Irwin. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Louise, Ruth and Gertrude; and brothers, Virgil and Charles.
Honoring Raymond's wishes, services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or to a . Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 18, 2019