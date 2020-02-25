Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Davis Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond R. Davis Sr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond R. Davis Sr. Obituary
Raymond R. Davis Sr., 86, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was born May 9, 1933, in Jeannette, the son of the late Robert and Grace (Maxwell) Davis. Raymond is survived by his children, Debbie M. Kuntz (Ed), of Jeannette, Raymond R. Davis Jr. (Rhonda), of Hempfield Township, and Kinberly S, "Chubbsy" Leaver, of Penn Township; his seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne Davis (Bonnie), of Latrobe, and Bud Davis of Latrobe; and sister, Darlene Tucker (Jim), of Jeannette. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife; and his sister, Shirley Cole. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the funeral home, with Pastor John Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -