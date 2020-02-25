|
Raymond R. Davis Sr., 86, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was born May 9, 1933, in Jeannette, the son of the late Robert and Grace (Maxwell) Davis. Raymond is survived by his children, Debbie M. Kuntz (Ed), of Jeannette, Raymond R. Davis Jr. (Rhonda), of Hempfield Township, and Kinberly S, "Chubbsy" Leaver, of Penn Township; his seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne Davis (Bonnie), of Latrobe, and Bud Davis of Latrobe; and sister, Darlene Tucker (Jim), of Jeannette. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife; and his sister, Shirley Cole. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the funeral home, with Pastor John Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 26, 2020