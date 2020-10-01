1/
Raymond Vitori
1943 - 2020-09-26
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Vitori passed peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Friendship Village in Tempe, Ariz. He was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Blythedale, Pa. He was the son of the late Joseph Vitori and Dorothy (Solomon) Vitori. He spent most of his career as a general construction superintendent with Dick Corp. and later with Joseph B. Fay. He was also a member of the Pittsburgh Carpenters Union Local 1058. He was a devoted father to his two sons who preceded him in death, Vincent (Kari) and Raymond (Cindy), as well as his sister, Norma (Vitori) and Joseph Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; grandson, "Joey"; nephew, Ramo Lord; niece, Antoinette Carnathan (Hugh); and special cousin, Karen Tumbry. Ray was an avid golfer, a private pilot and active outdoorsman. Ray cherished every friend he ever made. He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the Air Force. Condolences can be mailed to A Wise Choice, 9702 E. Apache Trail, Mesa, AZ 85207.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved