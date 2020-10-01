Raymond Vitori passed peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Friendship Village in Tempe, Ariz. He was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Blythedale, Pa. He was the son of the late Joseph Vitori and Dorothy (Solomon) Vitori. He spent most of his career as a general construction superintendent with Dick Corp. and later with Joseph B. Fay. He was also a member of the Pittsburgh Carpenters Union Local 1058. He was a devoted father to his two sons who preceded him in death, Vincent (Kari) and Raymond (Cindy), as well as his sister, Norma (Vitori) and Joseph Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; grandson, "Joey"; nephew, Ramo Lord; niece, Antoinette Carnathan (Hugh); and special cousin, Karen Tumbry. Ray was an avid golfer, a private pilot and active outdoorsman. Ray cherished every friend he ever made. He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the Air Force. Condolences can be mailed to A Wise Choice, 9702 E. Apache Trail, Mesa, AZ 85207.



