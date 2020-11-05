Raymond W. "Bill" Berkey, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the Loyalhanna Care Center. He was born March 18, 1934, in McChesneytown, a son of the late Raymond M. and Margaret (Kennedy) Berkey. Bill was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War, and prior to retirement in 1994, he was employed by Teledyne Vasco with 41 years of service. He was a faithful member of the Christ United Church of Christ, in Latrobe. Bill was one of the founders of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League in 1962, a coach and director for youth basketball in McChesneytown for more than 15 years and a former PIAA football and basketball official. He was a former Scout master for Troop No. 1 in McChesneytown and a member of the Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, the Free and Accepted Masons Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275, and the Tall Cedars Westmoreland Forest No. 77. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean (Skelly) Berkey; two brothers, Dean and James Berkey; and two stepsons, Kevin and Ronald Hickman. He is survived by a stepson, Gary Hickman (Vicki); a stepdaughter-in-law, Kathy Hickman; four step-grandchildren, Eric, Adam and Jebadiah Hickman and Erin (Tony) Lezama; seven step-great-grandchildren, Jessie, Sydney, Karsyn, Peyton and Mason Hickman and Emma and Teagan Lezama; a niece, Susan Kisick (Todd); and three nephews, James Berkey (Carolyn), Raymond Berkey (Lisa) and the Rev. William G. Berkey. Friends will be received from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with his pastor, the Rev. John Cofield, officiating. Private interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
