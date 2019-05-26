Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Raymund J. Byers

Raymund J. Byers Obituary
Raymund J. Byers, 61, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Harry and Rita Byers. Ray is survived by his wife, Nancy Leasure Byers; his "adopted kids," Brooke Nixon and Michael Camilli Jr.; brothers, James, Lawrence, and Paul (Carolee); nieces, Kerryn Carney and Lauren Caruso; nephews, Jacob Byers, Ethan Byers, and Richard Leasure; 10 great-nephews and -nieces, and his special in-laws, Amy and Michael Camilli. Ray was a member of Holy Family Church and a graduate of Penn State University and Saint Vincent College. He loved music and the great outdoors. Prior to his health problems, he was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. To him, his greatest achievement was being a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). He was also a member of Twin Maples Hunt Club, Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club, Derry Rod and Gun Club and the F.O. Eagles No. 1612.
In keeping with Ray's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a time and place to be announced. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2019
