Raymund J. Byers, 61, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, after a lengthy illness. Born in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Harry and Rita Byers. Ray is survived by his wife, Nancy Leasure Byers; his "adopted kids," Brooke Nixon and Michael Camilli Jr.; brothers, James, Lawrence and Paul (Carolee); nieces, Kerryn Carney and Lauren Caruso; nephews, Jacob Byers, Ethan Byers and Richard Leasure; 10 great-nephews and -nieces; and his special in-law, Amy and Michael Camilli.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bradenville United Methodist Church Pavilion on Route 982 North (515 Huffman Lane, Derry). Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019