R.Casey Sullivan
1961 - 2020
R. Casey Sullivan, 59, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born April 29, 1961, in Greensburg, son of the late W. Robert and Leona Sittman Sullivan. He was a Point Park/Pitt graduate with over 30 years of devoted service with Westinghouse as a manager/electrical engineer. Casey is survived by his wife, Lisa Pappalardo Sullivan; a daughter, Megan Sullivan; a son, Andrew Sullivan; two sisters, Holly Sullivan and Maureen (Bob) Krause; two nephews, Patrick (Amelia) Krause and Zachary Krause; and two great-nephews, Jackson and Tucker Krause. Funeral services for Casey will be private. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
