R. Casey Sullivan, 59, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born April 29, 1961, in Greensburg, son of the late W. Robert and Leona Sittman Sullivan. He was a Point Park/Pitt graduate with over 30 years of devoted service with Westinghouse as a manager/electrical engineer. Casey is survived by his wife, Lisa Pappalardo Sullivan; a daughter, Megan Sullivan; a son, Andrew Sullivan; two sisters, Holly Sullivan and Maureen (Bob) Krause; two nephews, Patrick (Amelia) Krause and Zachary Krause; and two great-nephews, Jackson and Tucker Krause. Funeral services for Casey will be private. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
