Rebecca Ann "Beckie" (Rusiewicz) Bowman, 65, of Natrona, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1954, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late William R. and Geraldine V. (Cebula) Rusiewicz. Beckie was a 1972 graduate of Highlands High School and attended New Kensington Commercial. She was a member of the Guardian Angel, St. Ladislaus Church and a member of the Brackenridge American Legion Post 226 Auxiliary. Beckie was the BEST waitress at Anchor Inn and head cook at Heights Elementary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and traveling with her husband. She is survived by her loving and adoring husband of 41 years, Kirk G. Bowman; a daughter, Beth Ann (Brian) Bowman, of North Hills, and a son, Bart "Bo" Bowman, of Natrona; three grandchildren, Aiden Anker, Parker Gingery and Julian Bowman; sisters, Renita (late Daniel) Stinelli, of Natrona, and Rosemary (Chris) Watson, of Sarver; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert "Rue" and Ronald Rusiewicz. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Please be aware, masks are required in the church. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.