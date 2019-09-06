|
|
Rebecca Ann (Johnson) Zupsic, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School before meeting her husband of 50 years, Richard Zupsic. Becky brought laughter and lots of love to everyone she touched. Both her and Richard enjoyed going to bingo or a casino for fun, but mostly loved spending time together. Rebecca worked various jobs throughout her life, from a cook to being a caregiver. Her lifelong journey of loving and battling bipolar disease, which is something she did with dignity and grace, was her toughest job. Becky would always say her biggest accomplishment was "my three beautiful children." Her granddaughter Elba brought her joy and her four-legged doggie grandson Roscoe brought her comfort and laughter. Son-in-law Ken would always joke with her and try to encourage her to exercise, and her favorite reply was "Tomorrow I am going to work real hard." She did not, however, specify which tomorrow she meant! Every morning for more than 50 years, she would call her sister and best friend, Pattie. If there is a way to call from heaven, Aunt Pattie, Mom will find out. Special thanks to all of the family who came the last few weeks to share lasting memories with her, and also appreciation to her hospice nurses who took loving care of Mom and supported us! Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy (Springer) Johnson; and her sister, Susie Johnson. Rebecca will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving and devoted husband, Richard E. Zupsic; her daughter, Tricia Johnson (resident of Allegheny Valley School, Crafton); her son, Richard Zupsic Jr. and wife, Kim, and granddaughter, Elba, of Pueblo, Colo.; and her daughter, Michelle Zupsic and son-in-law, Ken Hominsky, of Mt. Pleasant. She is also survived by her siblings, Pattie Bierer and husband, Don, of Connellsville, Jim Johnson and wife, Carol, of Mt. Pleasant, Glenda Phelps, of Timonium, Md., and Barbara Harper, of LaVale, Md.; along with many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Personalized cremation arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). In honoring Rebecca's wishes, there will be no public viewing, visitation, or services.
Memorial donations may be made in Mom's honor to a mental health organization of your choice to champion better care for mental health afflictions. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 6, 2019