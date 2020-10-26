Rebecca B. (Barnhart) Tinkey, 80, of New Alexandria, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center. She was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Greensburg, to the late Charles Barnhart and Esther (Portzer) Barnhart. She was a retired cook for The Corner Restaurant, with 17 years of service. She rode horses in her younger years, participated in bowling leagues and card clubs, and enjoyed lottery and scratch-off tickets. She enjoyed time with her grandcats and granddogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Johns; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Johns. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George B. Tinkey; two sons, Roger Tinkey and his wife Tracy, and Adam Tinkey; and a daughter, Kelly Latshaw and husband Mark. Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. H. Clifton Foster officiating. Private burial will follow in Twin-Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in her name be made to an animal charity of your choice
. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com
.