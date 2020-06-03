Rebecca Gabor
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca "Becky" Willis Gabor, 67, of Arnold, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Bel-Air Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Dec. 28, 1952, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late William Paul and Anne Brooks Willis Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Stephen P. Gabor. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, and an uncle. 20 years ago, Becky and Steve started Lighthouse Ministries in Arnold. They opened a soup kitchen, then a food bank, Bible study, a clothing room, a children's program and a Vacation Bible School every summer. They blessed and helped many people in Arnold and New Kensington, not only feeding the body, but their spiritual life also. No matter who came to the Mission House for help or a problem, Becky and Steve were there to help them. They will be sorely missed by all of those they helped during their ministry years. As per Becky's wishes, no public viewing or services were held. Burial was private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved