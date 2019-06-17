Home

Rebecca L. Eicher


1952 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca L. Eicher Obituary
Rebecca Lee Eicher, 66, of Scottdale, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 2, 1952, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late William R. Eicher Sr. and Nancy Lee (Peterson) Eicher. Rebecca enjoyed watching her classic TV shows and walking in the backyard with her two puppies, Sadie and Ruby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Robert B. "Bob" Eicher Jr., and a niece, Cortney Eicher. Rebecca is survived by three brothers, William R. Jr. and his companion, Kay Rollison, of Scottdale, Samuel, of Bradenville, and Robert Bruce Eicher Sr. and his wife Regina, also of Scottdale; and two nieces, Ashley Eicher and Brittani Smouse and her husband Cody, all of Scottdale.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Rebecca's best friend Kay, Dr. Williams and staff, UPMC, the staff at Frick Hospital and all of the staff of Grane Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the at . Rebecca Lee Eicher's love lasts forever. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 17 to June 18, 2019
