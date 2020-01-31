Home

Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Rebecca L. Snyder Obituary
Rebecca Lynn (Dickens) Snyder, 61, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Becky went home to be with her beloved Savior after a sudden, but brief, battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of William H. Snyder II; wonderful mother to Sarah Snyder and William H. Snyder III; precious daughter of Virgil Dickens and Jeannie (husband, Joel) Miller; beloved sister of Cindy Lou Edwards, Jacqueline Serene Wilhour, Holly Ann Silva and Beverly Sue Pomeroy; caring sister-in-law to Bob and Cathy Guzzo and Sally Rush; and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Becky will be remembered always for her love of Jesus, her preaching of His Word and the kindness of her heart. Her many good works will follow her. A founding member of His HEM (His Hand Extended) Ministry, Becky and Bill spent many years ministering and giving to those who needed just a little extra help to make it. With the resources from their thrift store, which operated for 12 years, and their weekly meetings at SOZOs, Becky and Bill were a constant source of encouragement to both friends and strangers throughout the community. Becky leaves a legacy of kindness, faithfulness and constant belief in the goodness of a loving God. She is and will be greatly missed by all, especially her dog, Quito.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Gary Rutter officiating. Interment will follow at Eastview Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blackburn Center, 1011 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or online at www.blackburncenter.org, in her memory . Online condolences can be made at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 31, 2020
