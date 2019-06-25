Home

Rebecca M. Hanson


Rebecca M. Hanson Obituary
Rebecca M. Hanson, 84, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Betty Greene. Rebecca was a member of the Free Methodist Church, Greensburg. She worked for many years as a waitress at the former Lincoln Inn, in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Hanson, June 17, 2019; a son, Jeffrey Hanson; and three sisters, Gloria Stauffer, Teckla Vargo and Marianne Hazel. She is survived by three grandchildren, Jeffrey Hanson Jr., Allison Hanson and Dawn Altman-Stewart, all of Greensburg; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Hanson; and two daughters-in-law, Tina Steiner and Philomena Hanson, both of Greensburg.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced at Free Methodist Church, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American . For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 26, 2019
